Video: Man United lucky not to be down to 10 men as Tuanzebe risks a red card by hauling Demba Ba down

It looks like Man United are more than happy to let Demba Ba run in behind them tonight, but he’s already punished them once this evening, and Axel Tuanzebe is a lucky boy to still be on the pitch.

The ball is played over the top and Ba is clearly in behind, although you can argue that Dean Henderson would get to the ball first so it’s not a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The problem there is that a lot of referees will see this differently, and he’s on shaky ground for the rest of the match now:

Pictures from RMC Sport

