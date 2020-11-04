Video: Manchester United completely asleep as Demba Ba is left free to score on the counter

Manchester United have been thoroughly punished for getting ahead of themselves with a corner, as they were hit on the counter-attack after committing far too many players forward.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s low cross was blocked after the set-piece was initially defended, leaving Istanbul to play a simple pass at the back before it was launched forward.

In scenes where the term ‘schoolboy defending’ would even be too kind, Demba Ba was left completely free and unmarked as he charged from the halfway line before tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

35-year-old Demba Ba scores against Manchester United on a one-man counter-attack… Yes, this really happened ? pic.twitter.com/YCDqlFqbyj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Ba was a quality striker in the Premier League for Newcastle and also enjoyed a historic moment during his time at Chelsea, as he denied Liverpool the title after Steven Gerrard’s costly slip.