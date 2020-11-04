Menu

Video: Tammy Abraham scores for Chelsea after pinpoint Reece James assist vs Rennes

Chelsea FC
Posted by

In the 49th minute of tonight’s Champions League encounter against Rennes, the Blues had themselves a 3-0 lead after a clinical combination from two of their academy graduates.

The ball was laid off to an overlapping Reece James, with the ace putting the ball on a plate for Tammy Abraham with a pinpoint first-time cross.

Abraham was in between two Rennes players and well placed to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gerard Pique scores towering header for Barcelona after staying up following corner vs Kyiv
Rio Ferdinand makes a bizarre claim over a defender that he feels Man United regret selling
Video: Timo Werner scores another penalty for Chelsea after harsh call sees spot-kick awarded and Dalbert sent off

Frank Lampard’s side have looked pretty comfortable tonight, they’ve had the benefit of two massive penalty calls – one of which leading to a harsh sending off – but they’ve been the better side.

More Stories Reece James Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.