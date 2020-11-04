Video: Tammy Abraham scores for Chelsea after pinpoint Reece James assist vs Rennes

In the 49th minute of tonight’s Champions League encounter against Rennes, the Blues had themselves a 3-0 lead after a clinical combination from two of their academy graduates.

The ball was laid off to an overlapping Reece James, with the ace putting the ball on a plate for Tammy Abraham with a pinpoint first-time cross.

Abraham was in between two Rennes players and well placed to tap the ball into the back of the net.

The definition of putting it on a plate ? Reece James with the perfect assist for Tammy Abraham! ? Chelsea are in control at the Bridge… pic.twitter.com/2wwh0ImqMD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Gerard Pique scores towering header for Barcelona after staying up following corner vs Kyiv Rio Ferdinand makes a bizarre claim over a defender that he feels Man United regret selling Video: Timo Werner scores another penalty for Chelsea after harsh call sees spot-kick awarded and Dalbert sent off

Frank Lampard’s side have looked pretty comfortable tonight, they’ve had the benefit of two massive penalty calls – one of which leading to a harsh sending off – but they’ve been the better side.