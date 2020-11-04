Video: Ter Stegen makes an incredible world class reflex stop to keep Barcelona ahead vs Dynamo Kyiv

There was plenty of talk this summer about players who could be expendable at Barcelona, but it was generally accepted that they had to do everything in their power to keep hold of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

You never truly appreciate a world class keeper until they’ve gone, but the German stopper keeps coming up with some incredible stops for Barca.

This was his latest effort tonight and you can see how good this is from one angle where it’s clear that the ball looks to be past him before he manages to dig out the great save:

Sublime Ter Stegen con el @FCBarcelona_es en su primer partido tras su lesión. Que sobrada!! ?#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/mEKUcdCONx — ?????? ????? ® (@Victorcalle86) November 4, 2020

Pictures from UEFA Champions League

Neto was an able stand-in but he did have a shocker at the weekend, so Barca will be delighted to see the German star back in the side