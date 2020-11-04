Video: These Barcelona fans blame Kyiv goal on Jordi Alba ‘sleeping’ as star loses man before rebound

Some Barcelona fans were left disappointed with long-serving left-back Jordi Alba after the star’s lax defending led to them conceding against Dynamo Kyiv this evening.

The blunder that came in the 74th minute didn’t turn out to be costly as the Blaugrana won 2-1, but it was concerning nonetheless.

The tie in general was far too close for comfort, especially considering that Dynamo Kyiv were fielding a seriously weakened team due to Covid-19 hitting a large portion of the squad.

A low cross was drilled into the box, with Clement Lenglet unable to deal with it as his man pipped in front, Marc-Andre ter Stegen was on hand to save the effort though.

However, his heroics in that moment were cancelled out as Jordi Alba failed to keep track of the run of Viktor Tsyhankov, leaving the attacker free to hammer the rebound into the back of the net.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Here’s how some of the Barcelona faithful reacted after conceding:

Alba sleeping on that goal . It’s clear unless we change our fullbacks ( Roberto and Alba ) , we will keep getting humiliated in Europe . — ATHAR (@ATHARSTHEONE) November 4, 2020

Alba sleeping? — Ruck Bodgers (@BodgersRuck) November 4, 2020

Good win… *Dembele good pace ?

*trincao Not confident

*the dynamo Kiev players are looking for counter attack opportunity

*ter Stergen solid rock

*jordi alba slowness led to the goal

*messi ?

*pique ? #FORCABARCA #barcaDynamo

Football #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/0L9GgehRho — T kay oseleye (@osee80) November 4, 2020

Sell Jordi Alba? — ?Sanket?? (@Sol_ket) November 4, 2020

ALBA OUT — yas (@crfyass) November 4, 2020

Lenglet and Alba went to sleep there — ????? Barça (@Stevedaresx) November 4, 2020

Ronald Koeman’s side certainly have some areas to work on before they come up against better competition, with the side already struggling on this front with a defeat to Real Madrid and far too many dropped points in La Liga so far.