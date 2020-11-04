Video: Timo Werner scores penalty for Chelsea after winning it with clever touch vs Rennes

Timo Werner won Chelsea the golden opportunity to take the lead in tonight’s Champions League encounter against Rennes in just the 8th minute.

Werner chested the ball and carried it into the box, the German anticipated a challenge from Inter Milan loanee Dalbert and used a clever touch to cut inside the ace.

Dalbert’s trailing leg brought down the forward and the referee had no choice but to award a penalty. Werner stepped up and tucked the ball into the bottom corner, with Alfred Gomis getting a hand to it.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Frank Lampard can’t have wished for a much better start, this certainly will have thrown Rennes off their game-plan.