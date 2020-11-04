Zinedine Zidane was in bullish mood after Real Madrid had beaten Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The Frenchman was clearly delighted with his team’s performance, and with that of his captain, Sergio Ramos.

It was a night when the Spaniard scored his 100th goal for the reigning La Liga champions, according to MARCA, and his manager made it absolutely clear as to where Ramos’ future lies.

“As always, he is our captain, our leader,” Zidane said in his press conference after the game, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“We want him here forever […] I have no doubt that he will stay and that he will continue to make history.”

Although there’s a long way to go until the end of the season, it won’t have escaped the club’s notice that Ramos is free to talk to other clubs in January.

President, Florentino Perez, has a decision to make, and one that he can’t sit on for too much longer.

Given Ramos’ advancing years, it’s clearly prudent for the club not to offer a long contract at this stage, but there’s little denying that the player deserves it.

Moreover, there’ll surely be a queue of suitors Europe-wide who’ll be interested in Ramos’ services were it to be known he was available.