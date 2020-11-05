Real Madrid £52.4M misfit likely to be subject of interest from AC Milan and Napoli come January

AC Milan and Napoli could attempt to poach Luka Jovic from Real Madrid when the January transfer window opens, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Jovic netted 27 goals in his final season as an Eintracht Frankfurt player, convincing Real Madrid to open their chequebook and secure his services.

Sky Sports reported at the time of the deal that Los Blancos spent £52.4M to get the deal done, with the then 20-year-old looking certain to be one of the best strikers of his generation.

However, not all has gone to plan for Jovic at the Santiago Bernabeu. In 31 appearances in the white of Real Madrid, he has found the back of the net on just two occasions.

As per Calciomercato, both Milan and Napoli were prepared to offer Jovic a fresh start over the summer window, but a move to neither club materialised in the end.

However, the report claims that both of the Serie A giants would be interested in signing him in January, by which point Zinedine Zidane may well have given up on the Serbian, who is goalless in four appearances this term.

A move away from Madrid could be exactly what Jovic needs to revive his career. There’s still a top player in there, but it doesn’t seem likely we’re going to see him under Zidane.