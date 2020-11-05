Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta handed injury boost ahead of Europa League clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been handed a potentially significant injury boost as David Luiz is back in contention for tonight’s Europa League clash with Molde.

The Gunners take on the Norwegian outfit at the Emirates Stadium this evening, and Luiz could be in line to return to their defence, according to a report from football.london.

Although the Brazilian centre-back is not everyone’s cup of tea, he’s improved under Arteta and brings experience and quality on the ball to this Arsenal defence.

Gabriel Magalhaes has made a strong start to the season since his summer move from Lille, while Rob Holding has also improved a lot in recent times.

It remains to be seen, therefore, if there’ll really be room for Luiz in this Arsenal defence, but Arteta will surely be pleased to at least have the option to rotate his squad a little more with the games coming thick and fast at the moment.

Luiz has enjoyed the Europa League stage in the past, having twice won the competition in his time at Chelsea.