Barcelona consider surprise transfer swoop for Tottenham star

Barcelona are reportedly considering a potential transfer swoop for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in what would be something of a surprise move.

The France international impressed at previous club Lyon but hasn’t always looked the part for Spurs, even if his form does seem to have improved a bit again this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his podcast, Ndombele is now being considered as a target for Barcelona in the near future, with the Catalan giants seemingly keen to strengthen in midfield.

Having lost both Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic this summer, there is perhaps room for a player like Ndombele to give them more options, and he could well find he thrives in the slower pace of Spanish football.

It will be interesting to see how determined Tottenham are to keep hold of Ndombele, who clearly has potential to keep on improving, even if he hasn’t looked entirely at home in the Premier League so far.

Spurs may well feel this is an opportunity to offload an under-performing player and give them a chance to rebuild around someone more suited to the kind of football Jose Mourinho wants to play.