Boost for Chelsea star after he beats former teammate to international call up – manager explains why

Although Chelsea did decide to spend a lot of money this summer, Frank Lampard is still giving a lot of playing time to some of the younger players that he brought through last season.

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have been useful and look set to play a big part this season, but you could argue that Reece James looks like the most impressive prospect just now.

He’s established himself as a regular starter in the team and he looks like a reliable defender who has plenty to contribute in attack, so he should be looking to establish himself in the England team now.

He’s suspended for two competitive games after receiving a red card after the final whistle against Denmark, but he’s still in the squad for the upcoming fixtures and Gareth Southgate was quick to heap a lot of praise on him:

Southgate reveals why he picked Reece James over Lamptey ? pic.twitter.com/ftr6cRnMRI — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 5, 2020

It’s interesting that there are suggestions he beat his former teammate Tariq Lamptey to the call up because the Brighton star is wonderful to watch, but it’s clear that Southgate thinks James is a vital part of this side.

He even described him as their best player in the recent clash with Denmark, and his comments suggest that he sees him as a key player going forward.