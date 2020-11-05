Menu

Cesc Fabregas reveals his Fantasy Premier League team with Arsenal and Chelsea stars making the cut

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed his Fantasy Premier League team on his Instagram story.

Fabregas is one of the Premier League’s greatest ever midfielders. More dynamic and prolific at Arsenal, Fabregas captained the Gunners before moving to Barcelona.

Upon returning to England with Chelsea, the Spaniard had lost a yard of pace but retained his world-class distribution and unparalleled ingenuity.

MORE: Chelsea transfers: Report mentions three potential alternatives for £80M-rated Declan Rice

Now playing his football with Monaco in Ligue 1, Fabregas does not appear to have taken his eye off the English game, as he revealed by sharing his Fantasy Premier League team on his Instagram story.

Have a look at how Cesc has lined up his side in a 3-4-3 system.

There’s two Arsenal inclusions in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Elneny, while past and present Chelsea representation is made up of Tariq Lamptey, Patrick Bamford and Kurt Zouma.

Fabregas looks to be pretty clued in on how to rack up the points in FPL, with Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah all squeezed into his starting XI.

Not bad, Cesc!

