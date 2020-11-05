Chelsea were forced to cancel all pre-match interviews at the club’s training ground after Kai Havertz tested positive for coronavirus, according to The Athletic.

As the report notes, Frank Lampard confirmed pre-match that Havertz had been the latest Premier League star to be struck down with COVID-19 and be forced to miss out on a period of their team’s action while self-isolating.

Considering Havertz’s prevalence since moving to Stamford Bridge, it was bad news for Chelsea ahead of their Champions League tussle with Rennes. Though, they made light work of the Ligue 1 outfit, largely thanks to Havertz’s compatriot Timo Werner.

Though there was no fallout for Chelsea on the field of play, there was disruption off of it after Havertz tested positive. The Athletic report that all pre-match interviews at the Cobham training ground were cancelled after the club received the news.

It appears as though that was a necessary precaution from Chelsea to ensure that no journalists or camera crew were exposed to the virus. At current, there’s no further reports of outbreak at Cobham.

Lampard will be thankful that the international break is on the horizon, meaning that not only does Havertz miss just the two Chelsea games while in quarantine, but he also gets a well-earned rest!