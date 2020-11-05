Gareth Southgate could leave ace out of England squad after UEFA issue two-game suspension

Chelsea right-back Reece James may be forced to skip-out on the upcoming international break after being handed a two-game ban by UEFA, report the Times.

James has been one of Chelsea’s most impressive players so far this campaign. It would always have taken something special to displace stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta, and the youngster looks to have provided it.

The 20-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad over the last international break, testament to his good performances for his club side. However, after what was a man of the match display in a defeat to Denmark, James was shown a red card after the full-time whistle.

As a result, the Times report that UEFA have hit him with a two-game ban, meaning that he will be unable to feature in either of England’s two upcoming international fixtures. He may now not be included in the squad that Southgate is set to announce.

Considering the current climate, it would be no surprise if James was omitted from the squad in order to minimise the risk of him being exposed to the coronavirus while away with his national team unnecessarily.

He would, though, be back next time around – there’s no doubt about that.