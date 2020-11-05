Menu

Video: Frank Lampard explains how summer signing gave himself an early boost at Chelsea

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has explained how pleased he was with Timo Werner for arriving at the club early this summer.

The Germany international notably chose not to play on in RB Leipzig’s Champions League campaign at the end of last season, and Lampard says it was key to helping him settle in at his new club…

Watch the video above of Lampard’s press conference as he praises Werner for the way he’s applied himself since his move to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard described Werner’s early arrival as “a big bonus for us”, and it does seem clear the Blues are seeing the benefits of it now.

More Stories Frank Lampard Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.