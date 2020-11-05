Video: Frank Lampard explains how summer signing gave himself an early boost at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has explained how pleased he was with Timo Werner for arriving at the club early this summer.

The Germany international notably chose not to play on in RB Leipzig’s Champions League campaign at the end of last season, and Lampard says it was key to helping him settle in at his new club…

Frank Lampard explains how Timo Werner gave himself an early advantage when he joined Chelsea… ©UEFA 2020 pic.twitter.com/HFm06TsFCD — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 5, 2020

Watch the video above of Lampard’s press conference as he praises Werner for the way he’s applied himself since his move to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard described Werner’s early arrival as “a big bonus for us”, and it does seem clear the Blues are seeing the benefits of it now.