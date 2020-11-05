Menu

Video: Hakim Ziyech skies over good chance for Chelsea vs Rennes

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has made a great start to life at Stamford Bridge, but this is a moment he’ll want to forget.

Watch the video below as the Morocco international blazes over a good opportunity from close range as he’s left all alone in the penalty area…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Ziyech surely had time to take a touch or set himself up for a cleaner contact on this ball, especially given what we’ve seen him do with that magic wand of a left foot of his in the past.

Chelsea fans will forgive him for this one, however, as it didn’t have any meaningful impact on the outcome of the game.

