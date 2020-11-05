Video: Pundits in hysterics after weird Erling Haaland post-match interview

Pundits couldn’t help bursting into laughter after this weird Erling Haaland post-match interview following Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League win over Club Brugge.
The Norway international scored twice for Dortmund in their 3-0 victory, but the person interviewing him seemed kind of awkward and asked some odd questions, particularly at the end…
This post-match interview. WTF! pic.twitter.com/Ysv9mPULmI
— Football Mumble (@football_mumble) November 5, 2020
Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports
Watch the video above as Haaland is asked if he’ll be taking anyone to bed with him that night – possibly a strange way of asking about missing out on getting to take home the match ball as he couldn’t get his hat-trick.
Either way, it amused the pundits back in the studio!