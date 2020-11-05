Video: Pundits in hysterics after weird Erling Haaland post-match interview

Pundits couldn’t help bursting into laughter after this weird Erling Haaland post-match interview following Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League win over Club Brugge.

The Norway international scored twice for Dortmund in their 3-0 victory, but the person interviewing him seemed kind of awkward and asked some odd questions, particularly at the end…

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

Watch the video above as Haaland is asked if he’ll be taking anyone to bed with him that night – possibly a strange way of asking about missing out on getting to take home the match ball as he couldn’t get his hat-trick.

Either way, it amused the pundits back in the studio!