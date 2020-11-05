Arsenal appear to be going from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta, and their performance at Manchester United was evidence of that.

Although the north Londoners left Old Trafford by the slenderest of winning margins, it was enough to earn them the three points and plunge the Red Devils into a deeper crisis.

Key to their victory were a number of individual performances, none more so than Mohamed Elneny.

The midfielder was excellent, as he has been for much of the 2020/21 campaign, and his contribution was recognised by Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in his programme notes for the Europa League tie against Molde.

“It was a fantastic performance in midfield from Mo Elneny,” the Gabonese wrote, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I think his loan spell was good for him – to go out and get some more experience. He came back with that experience and that’s really important too.

“How he’s been playing since he came back is just unbelievable. I don’t know if you saw the video on Instagram of his sprint at the end of the game? I don’t know how he did that!

“That’s the energy he has, that’s what we want as a team and everyone really wants to play that way.

“We want to give everything, in every minute and that’s exactly what Mo is doing.

“He’s a funny guy Mo, and I think we are similar people. We are both always smiling and being positive, so when we get together it’s always funny – we laugh a lot. It’s really, really nice to be around him.”

If Elneny and his team-mates can continue in the same vain for the rest of their Premier League and European campaigns, there’s no reason why Arteta can’t lead the team to glory.

A successful transfer window could cement Arsenal’s place at the top table by season’s end too.