‘He is our taker’ – Frank Lampard confirms who is on Chelsea penalty duty

Frank Lampard has given an update on the situation at Chelsea surrounding who takes the penalties.

Jorginho has taken five penalties for the Blues so far this campaign, scoring three and missing two. The two missed, against Liverpool and Krasnodar, look to have forced Chelsea into making changes in that department.

Timo Werner stepped up to the mark twice in the first-half for Chelsea against Rennes in the Champions League last night, despite Jorginho being on the pitch for both. The German made no mistake, taking his tally for the season up to seven.

By the sound of things, Werner will now be taking the spot-kicks for Chelsea going forward, after Lampard revealed post-match that Jorginho isn’t entirely fussed whether he takes them or not – he just wants them despatched!

Lampard on BT Sport about the penalty takers: “Jorginho doesn’t care who takes them but he just wants them to score. Now Timo takes them and he is our taker.” #CFC #UCL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 4, 2020

“Now Timo takes them and he is our taker” (via Nizaar Kinsella) – that’s as conclusive as it gets.

That’s a brilliant, selfless outlook from Jorginho, the man who captained Chelsea last night in the absence of Cesar Azpilicueta. He will probably never score a goal again now, but he cares not if the Blues are triumphant.