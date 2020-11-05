It’s only been a couple of months since Mason Greenwood was being talked up as the future of English football, and with good reason.

His form in 2020 had been world class for Manchester United, and it was only a matter of time before international honours were bestowed upon him.

They duly were, however, his conduct whilst abroad on England duty with Manchester City’s Phil Foden ensured that Southgate was left with no option but to leave the pair out of the next squad selection, sending them home in disgrace.

Since then, the United youngster has seen his form dip and, perhaps as a result of that and the need to try and shoe horn other players into his squad, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used him sparingly.

The follow on from the same is that Southgate hasn’t called Greenwood up for the next round of international fixtures, but has included Foden.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he explained the reasons why.