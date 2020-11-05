Diego Maradona update: ‘Amazed’ surgeon Dr Leopoldo Luque gives update on legend’s condition

As per a report published by Sky Sports, football legend Diego Maradona is well on his way to recovery after undergoing brain surgery.

Maradona, love him or loathe him, is widely considered one of the most talented players ever to take to a football pitch. The Argentine is an icon, which is why it was such a concern when it became clear he was seriously ill.

As reported by Sky Sports, Maradona was forced to go under the knife for treatment on a ‘subdural hematoma’, which in layman’s terms is a blood clot around the brain.

The surgery was intrusive and extensive, but two quotes reported by Sky Sports from the 60-year-old’s surgeon, Dr Leopoldo Luque all point towards it being good news: “no neurological damage” and he was “amazed by his recovery”.

Maradona will likely remain in hospital for some time after being in such a serious condition, but considering we all feared the worst after news broke of his admission, it’s excellent to hear that his condition at current is positive.

Every passing is a tragedy, but the loss of a legend like Maradona would send shockwaves around the football world. Players of his calibre ought to be granted immortality.