International manager sticks by under-fire Man United star and praises his recent form

Harry Maguire is often one of the main scapegoats whenever things go wrong at Man United, but it’s interesting to wonder if he would come under the same scrutiny if he arrived for a lesser transfer fee.

Expectations were high when he came in from Leicester and it’s not like he’s been a total disaster, but he’s not had the impact that a lot of the fans were hoping he might have.

Some of that can be put down to some poor form, but he’s often left isolated due to the team’s tactics and a lack of positional awareness from those around him, so you also have to wonder if he would look better if he had a top quality partner next to him.

He was part of a comically bad defence in their loss last night and the same questions are being asked again, but Gareth Southgate was quick to stick by his man in his press conference today:

“He’s had some pretty strong performances” – Southgate on how Maguire has responded to that red card ? pic.twitter.com/p7eIpeMwIG — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 5, 2020

He has the same issue as the Man United team where he often plays well and it starts to look like he’s found some consistency, but they keep dropping a stinker every few games and it just undermines their better games.

He generally looks better for England although he did have a nightmare against Denmark, and it’s clear that Southgate is very happy with him.