Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has finally predicted a defeat for the Reds as they prepare to take on Manchester City this weekend.

As reported by BBC Sport, the pundit has finally ended a run of 159 games without predicting a Liverpool defeat as he expects a 2-0 win for City at the Etihad Stadium.

Lawro clearly has plenty of confidence in his old club, where he enjoyed huge amounts of success in his playing days with five league title victories and one European Cup win.

Still, even those Liverpool sides will have lost the occasional game every once in a while over the course of four years!

It’s safe to say this seems a decent shout from Lawrenson anyway, with Liverpool looking light in defence after so many injuries as they take on one of the best attacking sides in Europe.

City thrashed LFC 4-0 in their last meeting at the Etihad back in July, though this came days after Jurgen Klopp’s side were crowned Premier League champions and had clearly taken their foot off the gas.

Explaining his weird habit of backing Liverpool in every single game, the pundit told BBC Sport: “I only became aware of it a couple of seasons ago when people started giving me a bit of stick about it.

“Since then, though, Liverpool have been absolutely outstanding and have hardly ever lost a real game either. So how good am I?

“Seriously, though, I don’t go through my previous predictions for each team when I look at the fixtures each week.

“I don’t pay any attention to the table based on my scores either, but the top teams often stay unbeaten because I don’t tip them to lose many games – they don’t, so why would I?”