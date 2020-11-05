Diogo Jota has been a big hit at Liverpool since his summer transfer from Wolves, and Portuguese football expert Aaron Barton has given an interesting interview with Empire of the Kop about how the move is working out for him.

Barton provides plenty of insight into Jota as a player and how his career has developed up to now, and he thinks it’s been the right decision for him to move to Anfield to play under Jurgen Klopp.

The talented 23-year-old scored a stunning hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League this week, and it seems clear now that he is going to be more than just a bench-warmer, despite so much competition in this Liverpool attack.

Roberto Firmino could have reason to fear for his place in the team, with Jota really seeming to take his game to another level since arriving at Liverpool in the summer.

Discussing why Jota and LFC seem to be such a good fit, Barton told Empire of the Kop: “Personally, I think he’s a fantastic talent. He’s tenacious, quick and hard-working.

“At times last season for Wolves he was hit-and-miss, he could drift in and out of games but out of nowhere he’d spark into life and show exactly what he is capable of.

“I think Liverpool is the perfect place for him to be in all honesty, when I look at the likes of Sadio Mane arriving from Southampton, and a talented Mohamed Salah arriving from AS Roma after previously failing to really breakthrough in England, you really understand the power that Jurgen Klopp has.

“These are supremely talented players but Klopp was able to get them wanting to play for him and believing in the system and as a result, was able to maximise their talents. If he can do the same for Diogo, who is to say how far he can go.”