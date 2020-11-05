“Madrid is my home” – Former Real Madrid star opens the door to a €45m return after an impressive start to the season

It always felt like Sergio Reguilon’s move to Spurs was nothing more than a glorified loan move, and he’s probably still seen as the long term option for Real Madrid at left back.

Zinedine Zidane clearly loves Marcelo but you have to wonder if this will be his last season in Spain as age and injuries catch up with him, while Ferland Mendy does look more like a rotation option.

The Daily Mail has confirmed again that Real have the option to buy Reguilon back from Spurs until the summer of 2022. They picked up on some of his comments on Spanish radio, and it sounds like the player is expecting the return to happen.

“Madrid is my home and where I grew up. In the future you never know but the possibility is there… I didn’t speak to the boss, it was more with the club.”

“I know what they think of me, I had to take a decision. Time will tell. I didn’t ask for explanations.”

The clause to bring him back is expected to be around €45m, although there could be some ad-ons or incentive based triggers that could increase that amount.

Reguilon has been a key part of the Spurs team so far this season and he looks like a perfect fit for Real when you see his pace and willingness to get forward, so it might not be a surprise if he returns to Spain this summer.

There are factors that could change this like their financial situation and the form of current players, so Spurs fans should be hoping for Mendy to have an incredible breakout season.