Man City ready to pay £108.5m for Messi transfer as Koeman increasingly open to sale

Manchester City are reportedly ready to pay big for the transfer of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi as his future continues to look in serious doubt.

The Argentina international is not having the best time at Barca at the moment, looking some way off his best form and even downright disinterested at times.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona’s new manager Ronald Koeman is increasingly minded to sell Messi after his poor start to the season and apparent lack of determination to give it his all on the pitch.

It remains to be seen if a deal could be struck midway through the season, but it would be a huge story if City could bring Messi to the Etihad Stadium.

The 33-year-old could surely still be a great signing for Pep Guardiola’s side, as a reunion with his old manager may well help him revive his career after a difficult few months at the Nou Camp that might have left him a little deflated.

It would also be a joy to see a player of Messi’s calibre spend some time in the Premier League, even if he is surely nearing the final few years of his career.

Barcelona’s frustrations with Messi could be to City’s advantage, so this might be a rumour to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.