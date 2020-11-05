Approach made: Manchester United make their move for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacement

Manchester United have approached former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino over the possibility of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Manchester Evening News.

There has been a revolving door in the Old Trafford manager’s office ever since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, and by the look of things, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not going to be the made to change it.

Solskjaer’s United side have suffered back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, mounting the pressure on the Norwegian, and now M.E.N believe that he could be headed for the exit door.

The report claims that, while United are giving Solskjaer their support privately, they could swing the axe if Man United fall to yet another defeat away from home against Everton at the weekend.

M.E.N report that an approach has already been made over Pochettino being his replacement.

It seems harsh on Solskjaer, with United not backing him to the extent he would probably have hoped over the summer transfer window, but this is a results business – and he’s not delivering them.