Loads of Manchester United fans prefer this “proven winner” over Pochettino as potential Solskjaer replacement

Manchester United are being linked with a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent struggles.

Could they finally be about to bring Mauricio Pochettino to Man Utd? The former Tottenham boss has been out of work for some time now and the Manchester Evening News claim the Red Devils have made an approach.

MORE: Solskjaer odds-on to be sacked before Christmas, Pochettino strongly tipped for Man United job

There could also be another name in the frame, however, with Massimiliano Allegri another elite coach currently available and also said to be interested in the United job, according to the Independent.

The Italian tactician has won a great deal more than Pochettino after enjoying success at AC Milan and Juventus, though some might argue that was in much tougher circumstances than Pochettino had to deal with to massively over-achieve at Spurs.

Either would surely be an upgrade on Solskjaer, but it seems there are a fair few Red Devils supporters who would prefer Allegri due to his track record of delivering silverware.

See some of the reaction in the tweets below…

  1. Sadeeq seviour says:
    November 5, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    This is a great difference between worries and concern, a worried person see’s a problem and a concern person solved the problem I remain with OLE

  2. olakojo says:
    November 5, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Allegri is the preferred coach. He has better records than porch.

  3. Adole says:
    November 5, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    I will preferred EVRA, there formal player to become the assistance coach in United, and ole is not the problem the main problem of man utd is Ed Woodward under Woodward how many managers they want sack? Allegri is good but man utd need coach that would challenge the board intense of transfer.

  4. PATRICK says:
    November 5, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Ole is not a bad coach.its the manegerial influence. Ed Woodward is the only problem for man united team. even the incoming coach will face the same challenge OLE is facing curently.# pato UG.

  5. De John says:
    November 5, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Pochettino will be good for the job

  6. Kingdalem says:
    November 5, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    The man untd fc need structure ,marcio pochitino, will build the team with young stars and surely he will win trophies with exciting foot ball

