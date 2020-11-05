Manchester United are being linked with a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent struggles.

Could they finally be about to bring Mauricio Pochettino to Man Utd? The former Tottenham boss has been out of work for some time now and the Manchester Evening News claim the Red Devils have made an approach.

There could also be another name in the frame, however, with Massimiliano Allegri another elite coach currently available and also said to be interested in the United job, according to the Independent.

The Italian tactician has won a great deal more than Pochettino after enjoying success at AC Milan and Juventus, though some might argue that was in much tougher circumstances than Pochettino had to deal with to massively over-achieve at Spurs.

Either would surely be an upgrade on Solskjaer, but it seems there are a fair few Red Devils supporters who would prefer Allegri due to his track record of delivering silverware.

See some of the reaction in the tweets below…

Poch is good. He’s a better version of Ole but i feel he won’t be hungry enough to win trophies. We shouldn’t twerk to good football without trophies. I will rather have Allegri who’s a proven winner than Poch who will be too comfortable with the players. — Evans Ne-Yo?? (@Evans_NeYo) November 5, 2020

Why is nobody talking about Allegri… A proven winner… Worked with big players — Príncipe de Melanin ? (@blaqboy_kharly) November 5, 2020

Would prefer Allegri or a manager that’s actually won stuff, just saying he’s not gonna save us the way people think — ?? (@mufcalexx) November 5, 2020

Poch isnt the answer. Hes a fraud. Allegri is a proven winner and free, why not go for him? Simeone although very defensive, would sort those pathetic excuses for footballers out also. The team needs a winning manager with balls — Owen D (@OwenDon20) November 5, 2020

Prefer allegri, but anything but ole right now — dre (@bigdre_25) November 5, 2020

I would prefer allegri but he might play boring defensive football. Tho he has won trophies. — Kelly (@Kel_Beast7) November 5, 2020

Poch hasn't won a single trophy with Spurs and they want him to replace Ole. Poch's only achievement as a manager is UCL final. Rather appoint Allegri instead of him in — Ankur Bagai (@ankurbagai) November 5, 2020