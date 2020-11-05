Manchester United are being linked with a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent struggles.
Could they finally be about to bring Mauricio Pochettino to Man Utd? The former Tottenham boss has been out of work for some time now and the Manchester Evening News claim the Red Devils have made an approach.
There could also be another name in the frame, however, with Massimiliano Allegri another elite coach currently available and also said to be interested in the United job, according to the Independent.
The Italian tactician has won a great deal more than Pochettino after enjoying success at AC Milan and Juventus, though some might argue that was in much tougher circumstances than Pochettino had to deal with to massively over-achieve at Spurs.
Either would surely be an upgrade on Solskjaer, but it seems there are a fair few Red Devils supporters who would prefer Allegri due to his track record of delivering silverware.
Poch is good. He’s a better version of Ole but i feel he won’t be hungry enough to win trophies. We shouldn’t twerk to good football without trophies. I will rather have Allegri who’s a proven winner than Poch who will be too comfortable with the players.
— Evans Ne-Yo?? (@Evans_NeYo) November 5, 2020
Why is nobody talking about Allegri… A proven winner… Worked with big players
— Príncipe de Melanin ? (@blaqboy_kharly) November 5, 2020
Would prefer Allegri or a manager that’s actually won stuff, just saying he’s not gonna save us the way people think
— ?? (@mufcalexx) November 5, 2020
Poch isnt the answer. Hes a fraud. Allegri is a proven winner and free, why not go for him?
Simeone although very defensive, would sort those pathetic excuses for footballers out also.
The team needs a winning manager with balls
— Owen D (@OwenDon20) November 5, 2020
Prefer allegri, but anything but ole right now
— dre (@bigdre_25) November 5, 2020
I would prefer allegri but he might play boring defensive football. Tho he has won trophies.
— Kelly (@Kel_Beast7) November 5, 2020
Poch hasn't won a single trophy with Spurs and they want him to replace Ole. Poch's only achievement as a manager is UCL final.
Rather appoint Allegri instead of him in
— Ankur Bagai (@ankurbagai) November 5, 2020
Ngl Allegri might be better based on the fact that he won 5 straight titles from 2014-2019. Although they came from a less competitive Italian league.
Poch did well to keep Tottenham in the top 6 from 2014-2019 but alas has no trophies. https://t.co/FObDp8R57O
— S.A. (@samo_awe) November 5, 2020
This is a great difference between worries and concern, a worried person see’s a problem and a concern person solved the problem I remain with OLE
Allegri is the preferred coach. He has better records than porch.
I will preferred EVRA, there formal player to become the assistance coach in United, and ole is not the problem the main problem of man utd is Ed Woodward under Woodward how many managers they want sack? Allegri is good but man utd need coach that would challenge the board intense of transfer.
Ole is not a bad coach.its the manegerial influence. Ed Woodward is the only problem for man united team. even the incoming coach will face the same challenge OLE is facing curently.# pato UG.
Pochettino will be good for the job
The man untd fc need structure ,marcio pochitino, will build the team with young stars and surely he will win trophies with exciting foot ball