Man United issue update on Solskjaer as report suggests he’ll be sacked if they lose to Everton

It’s always an odd one when a manager is touted as having one game to save their job.

They’re either the right man for the job or they aren’t, so it’s not like one win or loss should ever be seen as a tipping point that leads to a decision either way.

Despite that, it’s clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming under a bit of pressure at Old Trafford, and The Express have indicated that a loss against Everton this weekend could be enough to see Solskjaer lose his job.

A fixture against Carlo Ancelotti isn’t what Solskjaer would be hoping for if his job is on the line, as Everton look like they can score multiple goals a game and it’s easy to see them winning this weekend.

It might not be total doom and gloom for Solskjaer, with Sky Sports indicating that sources within the club have offered a more positive outlook on his future.

They’ve reiterated that he’s still seen as the long term appointment at the club and his job isn’t in danger, but you could also argue that they have to say that otherwise they would completely undermine the coaching staff.

There’s no doubt that a bad performance this weekend will only lead to increased calls for his sacking, so it could be a fascinating game to watch.