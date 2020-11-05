As Manchester United stumble from one bad result to another, it appears that the club are already identifying targets to sign in the January transfer window.

It’s unclear whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be in charge by then, which could significantly impact on who stays and who goes from United’s first-team, however, according to Mundo Deportivo who cite the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are going to aim to tempt Ousmane Dembele again.

The French World Cup winner has only appeared sporadically this season at Barcelona, and mainly as an impact substitute.

Now back to full fitness, Dembele might’ve expected to be involved a lot more than he has, particularly given that Barca have often looked sharper when he’s come on in matches.

To that end, it could finally see him move to pastures new, and to a Premier League adventure.

Given how desperate United have become for points, having a speedster like Dembele on the wing will give the Old Trafford outfit something they’ve lacked for a while in their wingers. Genuine and frightening pace. Defenders hate it.

More Stories / Latest News Blow for Man United and Chelsea in their hunt for free agent stars as club legend hints at new deals Liverpool fan favourite should be dropped for Man City game says Ian Wright Real Madrid’s Isco told to find a new club by Zidane and Ronaldo tells Juventus not to sign him

The only stumbling block according to Mundo Deportivo citing the Daily Mail appears to be how to structure the deal.

Barcelona would want a straight purchase, whereas it’s suggested that United would prefer a loan with potential purchase option.