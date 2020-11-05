Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly urged Florentino Perez not to miss the opportunity to pounce for the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Although Pogba has not been at his best for some time now, it seems Zidane still rates him highly and wants to take advantage of the fact that Man Utd would now supposedly let him go for just £54million, according to Don Balon.

That does seem like a pretty decent fee to pay for such a top player, even if Pogba hasn’t looked quite the right fit at United since joining from Juventus back in 2016.

During his time in Serie A, there can be no question that the France international was a world class midfielder, even if he’s shown only glimpses of that talent in his time at Old Trafford.

A change of scene could get the best out of Pogba again, so it’s unsurprising Don Balon’s report claims Zidane is keen to snap him up.

Pogba is not the first, and surely won’t be the last to struggle to perform at United despite being a fine player, with the likes of Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Memphis Depay also flopping in Manchester before shining elsewhere.

Real Madrid will soon need to think about long-term replacements for ageing midfield duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, and an in-form Pogba could be a great fit at the Bernabeu.