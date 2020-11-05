Manchester United were reportedly very keen to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby towards the end of the summer window.

The Red Devils had a difficult summer as they made the questionable signing of Donny van de Beek when they were already strong in midfield, and then made what looked like a few panic buys late on.

Most fans would agree United needed more out wide, and it seems Diaby was a player who became a top target for the club, according to the print edition of Bild, as translated by the Daily Mail.

The report claims Man Utd were apparently ready to pay as much as £45million for the promising young Frenchman, who has really caught the eye with his displays in the Bundesliga.

Diaby first came through Paris Saint-Germain’s youth system before joining Leverkusen to play more regularly, and he’s certainly taken his chance to impress.

United could probably still do with a player of his quality coming in, so it will be interesting to see if these strong links with the 21-year-old emerge again when the transfer window re-opens in January.