Manager’s comments suggest Man United star is paying the price at international level for staying this summer

For years it actually looks like David de Gea was carrying the Man United team at times, and it was common to see him pulling off multiple top quality saves in a game.

That’s started to chance recently where he’s dropping clangers with increased regularity, so it looked like he had an actual challenge for his spot in the team this season.

Dean Henderson should still be the future 1st choice keeper at Old Trafford and he was coming back from an outstanding loan spell at Sheffield United, but he’s currently stuck on the bench and only playing in the games with lesser importance.

He has managed to make it into the England squad this time round which is impressive, but these comments from Gareth Southgate suggest he won’t be getting a chance to prove himself:

Should Jordan Pickford still be @England's number one? ? — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 5, 2020

There’s no way that Pickford is keeping that number 1 jersey because of his fantastic form, so it’s interesting to see that Southgate just feels he doesn’t have a credible alternative just now.

Henderson demonstrated last season that he is a better keeper than Pickford, so it looks like he’s paying the price for staying as a back up at Old Trafford.

If he had gone out on loan again this season and played well then he would surely have a great chance of starting games for England, se might want to revisit this situation in January.

Ironically you could suggest that Everton should’ve taken him this season as it’s clear that Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t really trust Pickford, but it looks like Henderson will need to bide his time for club and country.