“Means he won’t start against Aston Villa” – These Arsenal fans react to much maligned forward starting vs Molde

Arsenal FC
There are a few different ways of looking at players starting for Arsenal in the Europa League.

On one hand it could be viewed as a magnificent chance to play well and force Mikel Arteta to keep you in the side for the weekend, but it mainly looks like he’s using the competition as a chance to rotate some players and give them time to play.

Nicolas Pepe has had a mixed time since making his club record move from Lille last year, and it does look like the price tag is weighing him down on the pitch.

Every time he has a bad game he tends to find himself straight back on the bench, so starting against Molde tonight could be an ominous sign:

He had a mixed game against Dundalk last time where he was guilty of being wasteful in possession, but he also scored an utterly outstanding goal which was genuinely world class.

A lot of the fans have been reacting to the starting XI tonight, and these Arsenal supporters think this isn’t a great sign for Pepe in the Premier League:

From a neutral point of view it would be fascinating to see what would happen if he lights up the game tonight, because Arteta needs to show the squad that great performances will be rewarded and it could give him a selection headache at the weekend.

  1. Stan Adams says:
    November 5, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Why isnt Reiss Nelson playing ?

