“Needs to be announced at 10pm” – These Celtic fans have a clear message for the board over Neil Lennon after crushing Sparta Prague defeat

There’s no doubt that this is a massive season for Celtic, as the prospect of winning ten titles in a row would give them some serious bragging rights over Rangers.

They’ve had a mixed start to the year and currently find themselves 9 points behind in the league, although they do have two games in hand and can narrow that gap.

Neil Lennon will point to injuries and Covid-19 having an impact on his squad and there’s some merit to that, but a lot of the performances are looking flat and something needs to be done.

Rangers and Steven Gerrard traditionally start to stumble when the pressure increases after Christmas but it’s reasonable to suggest that Celtic could give them a huge lead if this keeps going so Neil Lennon’s job will be under question now.

His history shows that he always runs out of steam and ideas after a year or two, and the thumping home loss to Sparta Prague this evening is the final straw for these fans:

NEIL LENNON OUT !!!!! @CelticFC — Beehan Mitchell (@BrianMi31553095) November 5, 2020

It will be embarrassing if Lennon survives this — Diamond (@DiamondBurkey) November 5, 2020

I seriously only want one thing for Christmas this year mr Santa. I want Neil Lennon out of my club. — Diarmaid (@Disorderley) November 5, 2020

Lennon surely gone ?? — tybeqfitbaw (@tybeqfootball) November 5, 2020

Lennon needs sacked n it needs to be announced at 10pm — . (@jamiekrisM) November 5, 2020

If Lennon doesn’t get the sack I’m done — Rhys (@rhys67) November 5, 2020

How is Lennon still Celtic manager — Lewis Bulloch (@BullochLewis) November 5, 2020

One of the most damning things for Neil Lennon is the fact that Twitter is full of Rangers fans who are desperate for him to stay, so that tells you all you need to know.