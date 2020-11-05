A move away from the Santiago Bernabeu seemingly can’t come soon enough for Isco Alarcon.

Like James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale before him, the Spaniard has long since been classed as a regular for Real Madrid, and it appears that his time is now finally up there too.

According to Don Balon, Zinedine Zidane has not only recommended that the midfielder find a new club, but the Frenchman is virtually forcing the Spaniard out.

His lack of game time at club level has also ensured he is well out of the picture in terms of the Spain squad, and it’s unlikely he will get a look in for Luis Enrique if he isn’t playing regularly.

Don Balon also note that the only team that Isco has offered himself to at this point is Italian champions, Juventus.

Any hopes he may have had of a reunion with Ronaldo have been dashed by the Portuguese, however.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Willock rounds off easy Europa League win for Arsenal against Molde “Needs to be announced at 10pm” – These Celtic fans have a clear message for the board over Neil Lennon after crushing Sparta Prague defeat Video: Pepe drills home Arsenal’s third as Gunners put a marker down against Molde

Don Balon have reported that Ronaldo has told his paymasters not to sign his former team-mate because he was often a hindrance in an attacking sense.

Nice to know who your friends are.