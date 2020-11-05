Chelsea transfers: Report mentions three potential alternatives for £80M-rated Declan Rice

Football London have identified three potential alternatives for Chelsea if West Ham midfielder Declan Rice proves too expensive.

As mentioned in a report by the Express, Chelsea explored the possibility of signing Rice over the summer, but were not keen on meeting his highly-inflated asking price, which they claim to be £80M.

Rice has emerged as an important figure for both West Ham and England, but £80M is a laughable price-tag to place on the midfielder, and epitomises just how skewed the transfer market has become.

You can’t blame Chelsea for not digging deep in their pockets to get that one done, but the fact remains that Frank Lampard needs a natural defensive midfielder in his squad.

Football London have picked three players who Chelsea should pursue instead. Players who have a similar profile to Rice, but who would only cost a fraction of the price.

They are Red Bull Salzburg duo Enock Mwepu (22-years-old) and Majeed Ashimeru (23-years-old), and Zenit St Petersburg’s Wilmar Barrios (27-years-old).

It remains to be seen if Marina Granovskaia will be calling up any of their respective clubs to get a deal done, or if Lampard will insist that Rice is the man for him.