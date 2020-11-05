If Barcelona thought that there wasn’t too much to worry about in terms of the club’s financial health, there certainly is now.

There’s no doubt that the Catalans have been as affected as every other football club regarding the coronavirus pandemic, however, the potential mismanagement of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board has magnified Barca’s situation.

With an interim board in place before elections expected by January, they’ll need to look over the books with a fine toothed comb to see just what poor shape the club is in.

One of the aspects that the club wanted to have agreed by November 5 was a reduction in player salaries in order to save them in the region of €190m.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Kane powers header home to give Tottenham the early advantage in Ludogorets Injury boost for Real Madrid as ace could make a surprise return against Valencia Possible blow for Arsenal as key backroom member resigns from his role

However, according to esport3 and cited by Football Espana, the likes of Lionel Messi and Co. haven’t agreed with the club, so they’ve now extended the deadline by a further week.

If no agreement can be reached again, then Barca face the very real possibility of going bankrupt at the beginning of next year.