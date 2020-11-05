Menu

Video: Arsenal bemoan the lack of VAR as Nketiah’s goal is incorrectly ruled out for offside vs Molde

Arsenal FC
Posted by

There aren’t many examples of fans bemoaning a lack of VAR this season, but Arsenal will feel hard done by here as they look to bring themselves back into the game against Molde.

Eddie Nketiah thought he had levelled the game just before half time as he turned in a cross from Nicolas Pepe, but he was thwarted by the offside flag:

Pictures from UEFA Europa League

There is an Arsenal player in an offside position but it’s not Nketiah and he’s not interfering with play, so this will be a big talking point if they don’t manage to turn this round.

More Stories Eddie Nketiah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.