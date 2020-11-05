Video: Arsenal bemoan the lack of VAR as Nketiah’s goal is incorrectly ruled out for offside vs Molde

There aren’t many examples of fans bemoaning a lack of VAR this season, but Arsenal will feel hard done by here as they look to bring themselves back into the game against Molde.

Eddie Nketiah thought he had levelled the game just before half time as he turned in a cross from Nicolas Pepe, but he was thwarted by the offside flag:

Nketiah was a meter onside there! Willock didn’t touch it! pic.twitter.com/kTx5d33h80 — Northern Gooner (@Northerngooona) November 5, 2020

Pictures from UEFA Europa League

Nketiah number 20 not 28 given offside ? pic.twitter.com/Iavd5v7j5v — Matthew (@minstrel69) November 5, 2020

There is an Arsenal player in an offside position but it’s not Nketiah and he’s not interfering with play, so this will be a big talking point if they don’t manage to turn this round.