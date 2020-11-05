Menu

Video: Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac proves he has no right foot with a dreadful miss vs Molde

In the end this won’t really matter as Arsenal start to put the game past Molde, but Sead Kolasinac had a moment to forget when the game was still tied.

We often hear the phrase “natural-born goalscorer” banded about and nobody really knows what that means, but Kolasinac managed to look like the absolute opposite of that with this miss:

His technique is poor and he just doesn’t take this chance with any conviction at all, and he proves that his right foot can’t really be relied upon as he somehow spoons it over the bar.

