Video: Barcelona target Darwin Nunez bails out Benfica vs Rangers with a fine finish for a late equaliser

One of the most frustrating things for fans is when you can see a goal coming before it actually happens, and Rangers fans will be gutted to have thrown a two goal lead away to ten man Benfica.

Darwin Nunez was thrown on as a second half sub with the Portuguese side trying to get back in the game, and he should be interesting Barcelona supporters as ESPN have indicated that they are looking to sign him as the long term replacement for the recently departed Luis Suarez.

He scored this equaliser in the last minute, and it’s a well taken goal under pressure:

DARWIN. NUNEZ. What an ending! @slbenfica_en equalize in stoppage time ? pic.twitter.com/cqf2ANL23r — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 5, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport

Steven Gerrard will be furious with the defending because it’s a simple ball through the middle, and Nunez is the only real threat for the defenders to deal with.

They either need to shut off the passing lane or make sure they block the pass, but they end up getting caught in between and it’s a simple through ball to set the striker away.

It’s still a great result for Rangers, but it could’ve been so much better.