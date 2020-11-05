Video: Heart-warming moment Edouard Mendy is embraced by former teammates at full-time

There was a heart-warming moment at the end of Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Rennes, with Edouard Mendy embraced by his former teammates.

Mendy departed Rennes to sign for Chelsea over the summer transfer window. The Senegalese couldn’t have dreamed that the opening period of his Blues career would be as successful as it has to date.

Mendy is a clean-sheet machine in a team that was crying out for some certainty between the sticks. He kept another during last night’s triumph over his former employers in the Champions League.

As the full-time whistle blew, Mendy’s former teammates embraced him in their masses, perhaps as both a show of affection and a congratulations for his meteoric rise to the top of the English game.

Édouard Mendy with his former Rennes teammates after full-time. Beautiful moment. ? pic.twitter.com/dLlxUCvpeZ — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 4, 2020

Pictures via beIN Sports

It’s still very much early days in Mendy’s Chelsea career, but at current it looks as though the Blues have unearthed a gem. That’s Frank Lampard’s gain, and unfortunately Rennes loss.