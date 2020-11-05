Menu

Video: Heart-warming moment Edouard Mendy is embraced by former teammates at full-time

Chelsea FC
Posted by

There was a heart-warming moment at the end of Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Rennes, with Edouard Mendy embraced by his former teammates.

Mendy departed Rennes to sign for Chelsea over the summer transfer window. The Senegalese couldn’t have dreamed that the opening period of his Blues career would be as successful as it has to date.

Mendy is a clean-sheet machine in a team that was crying out for some certainty between the sticks. He kept another during last night’s triumph over his former employers in the Champions League.

MORE: Cesc Fabregas reveals his Fantasy Premier League team with Arsenal and Chelsea stars making the cut

As the full-time whistle blew, Mendy’s former teammates embraced him in their masses, perhaps as both a show of affection and a congratulations for his meteoric rise to the top of the English game.

Pictures via beIN Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Gary Neville gives damning one-word evaluation of Manchester United performance
“Under-10s football” – Man Utd legend slams awful defending as Solskjaer attempts to explain what went wrong
Cesc Fabregas reveals his Fantasy Premier League team with Arsenal and Chelsea stars making the cut

It’s still very much early days in Mendy’s Chelsea career, but at current it looks as though the Blues have unearthed a gem. That’s Frank Lampard’s gain, and unfortunately Rennes loss.

More Stories Edouard Mendy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.