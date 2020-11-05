Menu

Video: Dedicated Cristiano Ronaldo fan terrifies an entire sandwich shop with his trademark siiu celebration

Juventus
Posted by

It’s fair to say there’s different levels of football fans – some will simply admire from a distance, some will follow a player and everything they do, while some will get dressed up and attempt to terrify an entire shop full of people.

It’s worth pointing out that this video may be from a while ago due to the lack of masks and distancing, but it doesn’t make it any less hilarious:

There’s plenty to enjoy here, from the dedication to completing the look by carrying a football with him for effect, to the woman screaming in fear.

Unfortunately he doesn’t have the name and number on the back of the shirt, but it’s still easy to figure out who he’s trying to be.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.