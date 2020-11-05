Menu

Video: Eddie Nketiah immediately gains revenge for a disallowed goal as he forces a comical own goal

Arsenal looked set to head into the break against Molde bemoaning a poor decision to disallow an Eddie Nketiah equaliser, but they weren’t down on their luck for long.

They launch a rapid counter attack and he puts a nice ball across the box, and the Molde player can only turn the ball into his own net in fairly comical fashion as he tries to stop it getting across the box:

Pictures from RMC Sport and BT Sport

Some of the Molde defenders clearly think there’s a foul that forces the own goal, but the ref isn’t interested.

