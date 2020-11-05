Menu

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and for Tottenham Hotspur that’s invariably Harry Kane.

The north Londoners talisman was at it again in Ludogorets, giving the visitors the advantage after 13 minutes of their Europa League tie.

Despite a packed penalty area, as a corner was swung in, Kane rose the highest to power home and give Jose Mourinho’s side a crucial lead.

The Portuguese will surely be looking for a better performance from his troops than on their last European assignment, and Kane has laid the platform for them to do just that.

