Video: Nani leaves the field in floods of tears after VAR decision sees him handed red card

Manchester United FC
Former Manchester United winger Nani received a harsh red card for Orlando City last night – and then started crying as he left the field of play!

Nani will be fondly remembered by Man United supporters for being an entertaining and effective wide-man, but fans of Premier League rivals may have more prominent memories of his theatrics in a United shirt.

The Portuguese does not appear to be getting any less dramatic in his old age, at least this clip shared by Sky Sports of tears streaming down his face after being sent off doesn’t suggest so.

Nani was initially shown a yellow card for a strong challenge, which was upgraded to a red after a VAR review. His reaction to the decision and face while leaving the field were a sight to behold.

Talk about dramatic.

He was adamant that he made contact with the ball, but even so, his studs were high. He can’t have any complaints – and it’s certainly not worth crying over.

