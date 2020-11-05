After a stuttering start to their Europa League tie against Molde, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side began to ease through the gears at the Emirates Stadium.

The north Londoners had gone behind to a long-range Martin Ellingsen effort, but an own goal right on half-time and another just after the hour mark put the hosts in control.

Their stranglehold on the game tightened further on 69 minutes as a swift piece of passing and moving saw the ball worked to Nicolas Pepe who drilled the ball home.

Pictures from RMC Sport