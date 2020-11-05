It’s turning into one of Rangers’ greatest ever nights on the European stage.

Steven Gerrard’s side travelled to Benfica level on points with the Portuguese giants, and an own goal in the first minute meant it could’ve been a long night for the Scots.

However, a sending off for former Manchester City defender, Nicolas Otamendi, changed the course of the tie.

Two goals in two first half minutes saw Rangers edge ahead, before Alfredo Morelos was handed the simplest of chances in the 51st minute to put daylight between the two sides.

Pictures from BT Sport