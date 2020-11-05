After Ludogorets had pulled a goal back against Tottenham, you’d have forgiven Jose Mourinho if he’d thought ‘here we go again.’

The north Londoners had surged into a two-goal half-time lead thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

With the hosts back in the Europa League tie, the Portuguese decided to switch things around and brought on Son Heung-min in what turned out to be an inspired substitution.

Just 13 seconds after coming on, the forward played in Giovani Lo Celso for the easiest of finishes.

Pictures from RMC Sport