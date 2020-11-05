Everything turned around for Rangers at Benfica in the space of two first half minutes.

The Portuguese giants had taken the lead in the first minute thanks to an own goal, but the sending off of former Manchester City star, Nicolas Otamendi, seemed to tilt the balance back in the visitors favour.

Just five minutes after the red card, Rangers equalised thanks to another own goal, and a minute later, a superb counter-attack by Steven Gerrard’s side ended with Glen Kamara firing home.

Pictures from BT Sport